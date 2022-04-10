Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) vs. E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Financial Analysis

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Paramount Global Class A common alerts:

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% E.W. Scripps 5.37% 11.32% 2.40%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paramount Global Class A common and E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and E.W. Scripps’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.88 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.59 E.W. Scripps $2.28 billion 0.69 $122.71 million $0.77 24.70

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than E.W. Scripps. Paramount Global Class A common is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Paramount Global Class A common Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The Scripps Network segment comprises of national television networks. The Network operates through over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. In addition, the company provides content and services through the internet, smartphones, and tablets. Further, the company provides Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. Additionally, the company offers ION, a national broadcast television network that delivers popular crime and justice procedural programming through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. It serves audiences and businesses. The E.W. Scripps Company operates through a network of 61 television stations. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Class A common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global Class A common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.