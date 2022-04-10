Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $40.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,279. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

