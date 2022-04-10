Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Up to $23.45

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $24.10. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 213 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

