Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Shares of C opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

