PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s previous close.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

