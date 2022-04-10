Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.54. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

