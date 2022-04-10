Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMI. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NYSE OMI opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

