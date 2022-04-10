Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Increased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 475.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.