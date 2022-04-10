OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $593.50

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 593.50 ($7.78) and last traded at GBX 589 ($7.72), with a volume of 104126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.67).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.52) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.46) to GBX 790 ($10.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 707.40 ($9.28).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 529.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 522.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

