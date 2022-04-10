Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Critical Review

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orthofix Medical and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.06%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 415.87%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 1.37 -$38.38 million ($1.94) -16.56 Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 29.42 -$7.89 million ($0.60) -2.10

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -8.26% 4.84% 3.44% Aethlon Medical -2,823.49% -45.91% -43.21%

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.