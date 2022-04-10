Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.20.

ORA opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

