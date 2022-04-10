Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

