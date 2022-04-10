Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ONL opened at $13.64 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $9,893,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $171,893,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $4,540,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

