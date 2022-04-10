Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,900 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $236.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.