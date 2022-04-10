Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,900 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
