Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $736.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $506.86 and a 12-month high of $747.00. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $675.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $660.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.