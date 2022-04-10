Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,175 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 253,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $317.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.48 and its 200 day moving average is $342.07. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.