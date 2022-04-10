Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,339,000 after acquiring an additional 641,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

RJF stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Raymond James Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.