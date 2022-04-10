Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ciena by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ciena by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

