Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

