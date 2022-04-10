Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 445,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

