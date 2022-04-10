Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.73 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,928,000 after acquiring an additional 123,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

