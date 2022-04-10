Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

