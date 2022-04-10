Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.62 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 77.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

