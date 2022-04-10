Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) by 287.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 1,010,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $858,000.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. Analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

