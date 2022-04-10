Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $411.59 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.