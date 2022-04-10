Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 7,153 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 139.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $312.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.70 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

