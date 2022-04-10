Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 558,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,296,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 374,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 338,035 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

