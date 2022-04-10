OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $205,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $676.22 million, a P/E ratio of 420.27 and a beta of 0.73. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

