Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.62. 1,971,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $244.16 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

