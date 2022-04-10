Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.37. 4,535,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,966. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $322.68 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

