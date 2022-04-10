Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,567 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,703,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,256. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.