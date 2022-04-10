Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,925 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 575,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.