Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 32,701 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,566 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 32,701 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

LUV traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,701,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

