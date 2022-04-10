Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,668 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

CHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 889,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

