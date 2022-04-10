Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.93 and a 200 day moving average of $278.67. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

