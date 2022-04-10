Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,571. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

