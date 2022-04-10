Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $43.26 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The firm has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

