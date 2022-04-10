Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.16 and a 200 day moving average of $235.86. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.