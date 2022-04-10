Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 187,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.83. 783,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

