Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.67 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,225,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.