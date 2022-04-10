Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EHC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 623,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,042. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

