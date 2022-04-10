Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 35,025 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 780.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,412. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.59.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.