Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 10,414 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,504,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,776,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

