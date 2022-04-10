Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

LULU stock traded down $9.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.46. 1,268,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.98 and a 200-day moving average of $378.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

