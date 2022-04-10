Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1,722.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RF traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

