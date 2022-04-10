Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.73. The stock had a trading volume of 381,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

