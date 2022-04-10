Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,181 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. DXC Technology has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

