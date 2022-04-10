Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. 4,686,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.