Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,905 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,770 shares of company stock valued at $76,875,587. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $162.56. 3,447,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.89 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

