Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,903 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Medpace worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

MEDP traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.77. The stock had a trading volume of 112,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

